Carly Rae Jepsen Says New Album is a ‘Weird Little Experiment’

By Annie Reuter

While fans are eagerly awaiting new music from the singer, Carly Rae Jepsen recently shared some of the details on her forthcoming project. In an interview with Elite Daily, the “Call Me Maybe” singer reveals that her follow-up to 2015’s Emotion will involve more experimentation.

“I have so many different songs, I don’t know how to talk totally about the album yet,” she tells the publication. “I haven’t picked what songs are making the album, I definitely have my favorites. I can still beat what I’ve got and experiment in different places without any of the pressure. This is the fun process of me narrowing it down and I’m really looking forward to getting it out there soon. Right now, it’s just about being a weird little experiment.”

The singer has been working with producer Patrik Berger (Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own,” Charli XCX’s “The Fault In Our Stars”) and says their collaboration has resulted in some of her favorite songs. Jepsen also admits that she’s been listening to more somber music as of late, but don’t expect that vibe to make its way into her next album.

“I’ve had a little darker taste for moodier music,” she reveals. “Probably to offset stuff I write since it’s more joyful, happier things.”

Jepsen’s latest single is “Cut To the Feeling,” which is featured on the Trolls soundtrack.