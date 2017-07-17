Another Michigan Cat Cafe Opens Today!

July 17, 2017 6:42 PM By Julia
Filed Under: KZoo Cat Cafe

Michiganders love their cats and Kalamazoo is getting their taste of them! Figuratively, of course.

KZoo Cat Cafe‘ is open for business as of today.

MLive reports, however, that the cafe has a capacity of 15 so the kitties don’t get overwhelmed! This has created a bit of a waiting list, and a way to make reservations (HERE).

The best part of the cafe, is if you fall in love with one of the cats… it could be yours! There’s 16 different cats at KZoo Cat Cafe at this time, and all are up for adoption!

See all the details HERE

 

 

