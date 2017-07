I just about yelped when I heard the news.

I used to LOVE the Fear Street series growing up.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Fox is developing the beloved spooky books as theatrical movie series that’ll come out within months apart of each other. The release date has not yet been announced, but it’s a go. Hollywood reporter says, “Leigh Janiak, the rising horror director behind the indie hit Honeymoon, has closed a deal to rewrite and helm Fear Street.”

Get the full scoop HERE