Watch Travis Scott Ride a Giant Animatronic Bird at Kendrick Lamar Show

July 13, 2017 12:08 PM
By Abby Hassler

Travis Scott made his debut performance supporting Kendrick Lamar on his DAMN. tour last night (July 12) in Phoenix, AZ. To mark the occasion, Scott flew onto the stage on a giant animatronic bird.

The rapper seems to not be afraid of heights, as earlier this year, he urged his fans to jump from the balcony into the crowd at a show in New York City.

He also fell through a hole while performing with Drake in March, later exclaiming, “I didn’t fall, dude, I flew. I was floating. I don’t fall. S—, nothing happened. Floating is amazing. It’s like getting in a plane. I just flew, man.”

Check out clips from the performance below.

