The Wedding Songs of 2017….so far.

As I enter the “single digit countdown” to my wedding next Saturday, I keep getting emails from WeddingWire.com. They’re kind of annoying, but overall they’ve been a good resource.

Well they sent me an email with the songs that couples are reporting hearing the most during receptions in 2017.

For slow dance songs, Ed Sheeran is always a slam dunk – whether it’s Shape of You or Castle On The Hill.

Also big, James Arthur’s Say You Won’t Let Go:

And if you want you first dance to be forever associated with the year you got married, there’s City of Stars from La La Land.

In terms of upbeat dance songs, there’s the current #1 song in the US (and the world) Despacito:

You also can’t go wrong with Rihanna/Calvin Harris This Is What You Came For:

Or the Chainsmokers and Halsey, Closer:

