It’s National French Fry Day Today!

July 13, 2017 9:36 AM By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: Food, French Fries, National Holiday, Rat And Puff

It’s like Christmas! Today is the happiest day of the year for fast food goers. It’s National French Fry Day. Here are the places where you can get free french fries!

McDonald’s – Order via the french fry king’s app and get a free medium fries not only on French Fry Day, but every day through Sept. 7.

Burger King – No free fries here this year, but for just $3.49 you can get two cheeseburgers, a small drink and, well, you guessed it, a small order of fries.

Arby’s – Want free curly fries? Just order a Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich and Arby’s will throw ’em in gratas. You’ll also get a drink.

Dairy Queen – A small order of fries will run you just $1 on the 13th at select locations.

BurgerFi – Buy any burger or hot dog at the national chain on French Fry Day and they’ll include a free regular fries.

Wienerschnitzel – Through the end of the month, you can get $1 off chili-cheese fries at the chain.

Bob Evans – Sweet potato fries are what’s being offered at this restaurant chain.

