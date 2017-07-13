Detroit Makes The List of Worst Parking Cities in US

So we’re not THE worst…but we made the top, er, bottom 10.

Turns out the average Detroiter wastes 35 hours per year (that’s more than 40 minutes per week) looking for parking. Although that’s nothing compared to the worst city on the list. No surprise here – New Yorkers have it THREE times as bad, wasting 107 hours per year, or 2 hours per week, looking for a place to park.

The other worst cities for parking were LA, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, and Dallas.

Hopefully new parking with Little Caesar’s arena will get us out of the top 10. No word on if the study took Tigers and Lions games into account.

