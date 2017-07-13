Amazon Is Offering 60% Off On Diapers Right Now

If you’re looking for some deals on diapers right now, you might want to head over to Amazon! Babyganics has a 40% off diapers coupon, plus 20% off from Amazon when you subscribe and save.
Here’s how to claim the offer.
- You need to be an Amazon Prime member.
- Sign-up for Amazon Family.
- Click HERE and clip the 40% off Babyganics coupon.
- Add one of the products below to your shopping cart and choose to subscribe and save.
Eligible products include:
- Babyganics Ultra Absorbent Diapers Economy Pack, Size 1, 232 count
- Babyganics Ultra Absorbent Diapers Economy Pack, Size 2, 216 count
- Babyganics Ultra Absorbent Diapers Economy Pack, Size 3, 184 count
@RatAndPuffShow