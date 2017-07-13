Amazon Is Offering 60% Off On Diapers Right Now

If you’re looking for some deals on diapers right now, you might want to head over to Amazon! Babyganics has a 40% off diapers coupon, plus 20% off from Amazon when you subscribe and save.

Here’s how to claim the offer.

You need to be an Amazon Prime member. Sign-up for Amazon Family. Click HERE and clip the 40% off Babyganics coupon. Add one of the products below to your shopping cart and choose to subscribe and save.

Eligible products include:

Babyganics Ultra Absorbent Diapers Economy Pack, Size 1, 232 count Babyganics Ultra Absorbent Diapers Economy Pack, Size 2, 216 count Babyganics Ultra Absorbent Diapers Economy Pack, Size 3, 184 count

