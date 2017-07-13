Amazon Is Offering 60% Off On Diapers Right Now

July 13, 2017 6:48 AM By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: Amazon, Babies, diapers, Rat And Puff

If you’re looking for some deals on diapers right now, you might want to head over to Amazon! Babyganics has a 40% off diapers coupon, plus 20% off from Amazon when you subscribe and save.

Here’s how to claim the offer.

  1. You need to be an Amazon Prime member.
  2. Sign-up for Amazon Family.
  3. Click HERE and clip the 40% off Babyganics coupon.
  4. Add one of the products below to your shopping cart and choose to subscribe and save.

Eligible products include:

  1. Babyganics Ultra Absorbent Diapers Economy Pack, Size 1, 232 count
  2. Babyganics Ultra Absorbent Diapers Economy Pack, Size 2, 216 count
  3. Babyganics Ultra Absorbent Diapers Economy Pack, Size 3, 184 count

@RatAndPuffShow

More from Rat & Puff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live