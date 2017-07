It’s my job to sit in here and entertain you, both on the radio, and with the best viral videos of the day. That way, you can avoid doing your job.

If you haven’t heard of them, there’s a pair of guys called 2 Cellos. They cover popular songs and their latest is Despacito. It’s pretty swell.

They’re actually coming to the Fox on January 23rd. Here’s a link to their YouTube channel with other covers.