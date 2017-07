In case you missed it, 34 year old Crystal Smith, who works at Bayview Yacht Club in Detroit, is the latest winner of Chopped on the Food Network.

She says she watched every episode of the show, in which contestants have to work with random ingredients, to prepare for her appearance. She’s an alum of the Art Institute of Michigan.

The episode she won was called “Flour Power,” and is going to re-run next Thursday, July 20th, at 9pm.

