Abby Lee Miller is Officially Screeching About Your Turnout Behind Bars Now

Bye bye Abby Lee!

The happiest woman in America checked in to serve her one year prison sentence this afternoon. Her time, as a cause of fraud charges back in 2015.

ABC News reports the Dance Moms star arrived about 12:25pm to the Federal Correctional Complex, Satellite Prison Camp, in Victorville, California, on Wednesday according to a public information officer at the prison.

“This is an extremely emotional day for Ms. Miller,” her attorney, Robert Ridge, told ABC News. “Earlier today, Ms. Miller expressed to us that she is looking forward to starting the process of completing her obligations set by the court. She has accepted that this matter will never truly be ‘behind her’, but this chapter of the process has begun and there is now an end in sight.”

