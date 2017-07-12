Abby Lee Miller is Officially Screeching About Your Turnout Behind Bars Now

July 12, 2017 7:55 PM By Julia
Filed Under: Abby Lee Miller, BYEEEEEEEEEEE, Dance Moms, Jail

Bye bye Abby Lee!

The happiest woman in America checked in to serve her one year prison sentence this afternoon. Her time, as a cause of fraud charges back in 2015.

ABC News reports the Dance Moms star arrived about 12:25pm  to the Federal Correctional Complex, Satellite Prison Camp, in Victorville, California, on Wednesday according to a public information officer at the prison.

“This is an extremely emotional day for Ms. Miller,” her attorney, Robert Ridge, told ABC News. “Earlier today, Ms. Miller expressed to us that she is looking forward to starting the process of completing her obligations set by the court. She has accepted that this matter will never truly be ‘behind her’, but this chapter of the process has begun and there is now an end in sight.”

Get the full scoop HERE

More from Julia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live