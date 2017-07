It’s one of the sweetest days of the summer!

On Tuesday, July 11, you can get a FREE Slurpee at 7-Eleven.

Between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., customers will be able to get a free 7.11-ounce Slurpee drink as a way to celebrate the convenience store’s 90th birthday.

7-Eleven has celebrated its birthday on July 11 for decades, but it wasn’t until its 75th birthday in 2002 that stores began honoring the date with free Slurpees.

