Niall Horan Reassures Fans: Tour May Expand

By Hayden Wright

Yesterday, Niall Horan announced his first batch of concert dates on the heels of new material. The former One Direction star will play shows in five continents—no slouch for the first headlining tour of his fledgling solo career.

Nevertheless, some Niall fans on social media felt the list of 21 appearances wasn’t full enough. The singer shared a handwritten note easing fans’ disappointment that he won’t (yet) appear in cities near them. In short, they may have to wait until 2018.

“It’s been incredible to see such an amazing reaction to the Flicker Sessions,” Horan wrote. “That you so much as per usual for your love and support. For those of you wondering why I’m not stopping nearer you this time please bear with me a little longer while I plan 2018. This is just the beginning and an opportunity for me to re-learn the craft of doing shows and touring in general.”

The note, signed “Nialler xx” closed with the message: “Please stay patient and there will be more exciting news soon.”

See the note here: