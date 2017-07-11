HOLD UP: Chipotle is Trying Out Queso!

July 11, 2017 4:48 PM By Julia
Filed Under: Chipotle, Queso

Game. Changer.

I always get in heated Chipotle vs. Qdoba debates, and the one argument team Qdoba always has is the obvious: QUESO.

So is Chipotle tapping into our phone calls or?

According to NY Eater, they decided to give it a try. The Chipotle NEXT Kitchen in NYC that serves as a tester for new product is finally getting on the Queso train, offering it as a side item to customers.

“Queso, as it turns out, has been the most requested dish that’s not on the Chipotle menu. “All of our competitors sell queso, and we know some customers don’t come to Chipotle because we don’t offer it,” says Ells in an internal memo sent to the company’s approximately 65,000 employees today. “But because we refuse to use industrial additives, added colors, flavors or preservatives in our food, it’s very difficult to make queso that meets our standards,” until now.”

Get all the deets HERE!

 

