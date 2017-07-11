Dr. Dre Apologizes for Dee Barnes Assault

By Abby Hassler

“Any man that puts his hands on a female is a f—— idiot,” Dre said in last night’s (July 10) episode of The Defiant Ones. The rapper was referring to his 1991 assault on reporter Dee Barnes.

According to police records and personal accounts, Dre ran into Fox TV’s Pump It Up! host Barnes at a record-release party in Los Angeles.

Barnes statement reveals the rapper picked her up and “began slamming her face and the right side of her body repeatedly against a wall near the stairway” and later beat her as she tried to escape.

“I have this dark cloud that follows me,” Dre remarked, “it’s attached to me forever. It’s a major blemish on who I am as a man.”

While his career remained unaltered, his reputation took a serious hit. At the time of the assault, Dre did not apologize for the incident, instead, telling Rolling Stone, “People talk all this s—, but you know, somebody f—- with me, I’m gonna f— with them. I just did it, you know. Ain’t nothing you can do now by talking about it. Besides, it ain’t no big thing – I just threw her through a door.”

Decades after the assault, Dre acknowledges his actions, saying that any man who hurts a woman is “out of his f—— mind.”

“I f—– up, I paid for it, I’m sorry for it, I apologize for it,” Dre concluded.

 

