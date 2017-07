Today is July 11th, or 7-11 Day, celebrating the 90th birthday of the convenience store chain. As is the case every year, you can stop in between 11am and 7pm for a free small slurpee, any flavor.

And this year for the occasion, they’ve rolled out the blue cotton candy slurpee. OK….maybe….or maybe mix with cherry….or Coke….hmmm….decisions decisions.

Or we could just cruise up Crooks from Royal Oak to Rochester Hills and stop at every one.