STAY HOME! Meijer Will Now Deliver Alcohol Right To Your House!

It’s Friday night and all of a sudden Meijer shows up like that heroic friend who brings another case of beer.

It’s true, Meijer is bringing the booze right to your door with help of their delivery partner Shipt.

The Meijer newsroom made the big announcement today saying, “Beginning tomorrow, July 11, Shipt members will be able to add items from the retailer’s large assortment of craft beers, wines and spirits as part of more than 55,000 grocery and daily essential items available at local Meijer stores. Meijer launched the membership-based, home delivery service in the Detroit area last year and has continued to expand the service throughout Michigan, including Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Traverse City and West Lakeshore communities.”

So how do you make magic happen? Sign up for and annual or monthly Shipt membership now before you’re on a level and forget!

Check it out HERE