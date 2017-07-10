New Lana Del Rey Album will Feature 2 A$AP Rocky Collaborations

By Jon Wiederhorn

Lana Del Rey is teasing a pair of new collaborations with A$AP Rocky, which she will release this week. The songs, the titles of which are yet unknown, will premiere on Radio 1 and Beats 1 Radio on Wednesday (July 12)

Yesterday (July 9), Del Rey posted a clip on Instagram of her singing along with one of the two songs. She posted a similar snippet for another tune late last week.

The tracks should appear on Del Rey’s upcoming album, Lust For Life, which is scheduled for release on July 21. Del Rey has already previewed the lead single “Love,” “Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind” and the title track, a collaboration with The Weeknd. Del Rey has also released snippets of “Change” and “Cherry.” She has not yet released her duet with Stevie Nicks, which will also appear on the album.

Del Rey told the BBC that Lust For Life will feature 18 songs and be her longest album to date. She said the overall tone of the record will blend a “more acoustic sound [with] a heavier beatsy darker sound that’s similar to “Born to Die.”

2 new tracks w ASAP ROCKY dropping on the 12th. Hear them first on beats and radio 1 that day. A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT