Kendrick Lamar to Open ‘DAMN.’ Pop-Up Shops

By Abby Hassler

Kendrick Lamar is currently on his DAMN. tour and announced today (July 10) that he will be opening up pop-up shops across the nation this summer.

Related: SZA Defends Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Lyrics

Lamar announced the locations via an interactive map on his site; check out the full list of dates and cities below.

7/14 – Dallas, TX @ BLK MKT

7/15 – Houston, TX @ The Tipping Point

7/17 – Atlanta, GA @ 117 MLK Dr. NW

7/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ubiq

7/20-7/23 – New York, NY @ 39 Spring Street

7/21 – Washington, DC @ Ubiq

7/22 – Boston, MA @ Concepts

7/25 – Toronto, ON@ Livestock

7/27 – Chicago @ Norte

7/29 – Denver, CO @ Abstract

8/1 – Seattle, WA @ Alive & Well

8/2 – Vancouver, BC @Livestock

8/4 – San Francisco, CA @45 Wentworth Place

8/5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Institution

8/6-8/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Blends

8/24- Montreal, QC @TBD

9/2- Miami, FL @ TBD