Kendrick Lamar to Open ‘DAMN.’ Pop-Up Shops

July 10, 2017 1:14 PM
Filed Under: Kendrick Lamar

By Abby Hassler

Kendrick Lamar is currently on his DAMN. tour and announced today (July 10) that he will be opening up pop-up shops across the nation this summer.

Related: SZA Defends Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Lyrics

Lamar announced the locations via an interactive map on his site; check out the full list of dates and cities below.

7/14 – Dallas, TX @ BLK MKT
7/15 – Houston, TX @ The Tipping Point
7/17 – Atlanta, GA @ 117 MLK Dr. NW
7/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ubiq
7/20-7/23 –  New York, NY @ 39 Spring Street
7/21 – Washington, DC @ Ubiq
7/22 – Boston, MA @ Concepts
7/25 – Toronto, ON@ Livestock
7/27 – Chicago @ Norte
7/29 – Denver, CO @ Abstract
8/1 – Seattle, WA @ Alive & Well
8/2 – Vancouver, BC @Livestock
8/4 – San Francisco, CA @45 Wentworth Place
8/5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Institution
8/6-8/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Blends
8/24- Montreal, QC @TBD
9/2- Miami, FL @ TBD

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live