JAY-Z, Kendick Lamar, Chris Rock Talk Relationships with Women

July 10, 2017 6:33 PM
Filed Under: Jay-Z

JAY-Z has released the second clip of his “Footnotes” video series, which focuses on the title track of his new album 4:44.

On “4:44” Jay addresses his relationship with his wife, Beyoncé, apologizing for past discretions: “I apologize, often womanize/ Took my child to be born/ See through a woman’s eyes/ Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles.”

“In order for this to work it can’t be fake — not one ounce,” Jay says of the track. “I’m not saying it wasn’t uncomfortable, cause obviously it was.”

In the new video, Hova recruits many of his famous male friends to reflect on their relationships with women. Kendrick Lamar, Chris Rock, Will Smith and Aziz Ansari and more appear in the clip.

As with each element of Jay’s new project, the video is a Tidal exclusive. Check out a preview below.

 

