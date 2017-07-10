Amazon Prime Day Starts Tonight!!!

July 10, 2017 1:24 PM By Jag
It’s the summer version of Cyber Monday – Amazon’s Prime Day tomorrow!  Technically it starts at 9pm tonight (Monday) and goes until 3am Wednesday morning.

  • The sales are only good for Amazon Prime customers.  An Amazon Prime Membership will run you about $100 for the year (worth it for the free shipping IMHO).  OR you can cheat the system and get your one month trial membership, then cancel it.
  • Before the sale starts, you can use the Amazon app to preview the sales, and even set an alert for when the items go on sale – there are new sales every five minutes.
  • If you have Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa, you can access deals early.

Here are some of the deals we know about so far: 

And here’s the complete guide from Amazon.

