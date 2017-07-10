Amazon Prime Day Starts Tonight!!!

It’s the summer version of Cyber Monday – Amazon’s Prime Day tomorrow! Technically it starts at 9pm tonight (Monday) and goes until 3am Wednesday morning.
- The sales are only good for Amazon Prime customers. An Amazon Prime Membership will run you about $100 for the year (worth it for the free shipping IMHO). OR you can cheat the system and get your one month trial membership, then cancel it.
- Before the sale starts, you can use the Amazon app to preview the sales, and even set an alert for when the items go on sale – there are new sales every five minutes.
- If you have Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa, you can access deals early.
Here are some of the deals we know about so far: