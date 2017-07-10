98.7 AMP Announces: Jay-Z To Play Little Caesars Arena

Detroit is joining the list of stops for a hip-hop icon and other half of a music super-couple. Tickets go on sale Friday for a newly announced Jay-Z tour show set to stop Saturday, November 18 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The arena is under construction and will open in September.
The tour is supporting his recently released album 4:44 which isn’t available on Spotify since Jay-Z is part owner of competitor Tidal.
The full list of the 31-stop tour are below.
Oct. 27 – Anaheim, Calif. – Honda Center
Oct. 28 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena
Nov. 1 – Fresno, Calif. – Save Mart Center at Fresno State
Nov. 3 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Talking Stick Resort Arena
Nov. 5 – Denver, Colo. – Pepsi Center Arena
Nov. 7 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center
Nov. 8 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center
Nov. 9 – New Orleans, La. – Smoothie King Center
Nov. 11 – Orlando, Fla. – Amway Center
Nov. 12 – Miami, Fla. – American Airlines Arena
Nov. 14 – Atlanta, Ga. – Philips Arena
Nov. 15 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena
Nov. 16 – Charlotte, N.C. – Spectrum Center
Nov. 18 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 19 – Cleveland, Ohio – Quicken Loans Arena
Nov. 21 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
Nov. 22 – Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
Nov. 25 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden
Nov. 26 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center
Nov. 29 – Washington, D.C. – Verizon Center
Dec. 2 – Uniondale, N.Y. – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Dec. 5 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center
Dec. 6 – Lincoln, Nebr. – Pinnacle Bank Arena
Dec. 9 – Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
Dec. 11 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Dec. 13 – Seattle, Wash. – KeyArena
Dec. 14 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center
Dec.16 – Oakland, Calif. – Oracle Arena
Dec. 17 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center
Dec. 19 – San Diego, Calif. – Viejas Arena
Dec. 21 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Forum
Visit livenation.com starting at 10 a.m. on Friday to get tickets.