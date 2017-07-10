98.7 AMP Announces: Jay-Z To Play Little Caesars Arena

Detroit is joining the list of stops for a hip-hop icon and other half of a music super-couple. Tickets go on sale Friday for a newly announced Jay-Z tour show set to stop Saturday, November 18 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The arena is under construction and will open in September.

The tour is supporting his recently released album 4:44 which isn’t available on Spotify since Jay-Z is part owner of competitor Tidal.

The full list of the 31-stop tour are below.

Oct. 27 – Anaheim, Calif. – Honda Center

Oct. 28 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena

Nov. 1 – Fresno, Calif. – Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Nov. 3 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Nov. 5 – Denver, Colo. – Pepsi Center Arena

Nov. 7 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

Nov. 8 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

Nov. 9 – New Orleans, La. – Smoothie King Center

Nov. 11 – Orlando, Fla. – Amway Center

Nov. 12 – Miami, Fla. – American Airlines Arena

Nov. 14 – Atlanta, Ga. – Philips Arena

Nov. 15 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena

Nov. 16 – Charlotte, N.C. – Spectrum Center

Nov. 18 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 19 – Cleveland, Ohio – Quicken Loans Arena

Nov. 21 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

Nov. 22 – Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

Nov. 25 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden

Nov. 26 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center

Nov. 29 – Washington, D.C. – Verizon Center

Dec. 2 – Uniondale, N.Y. – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Dec. 5 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center

Dec. 6 – Lincoln, Nebr. – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Dec. 9 – Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

Dec. 11 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Dec. 13 – Seattle, Wash. – KeyArena

Dec. 14 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center

Dec.16 – Oakland, Calif. – Oracle Arena

Dec. 17 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center

Dec. 19 – San Diego, Calif. – Viejas Arena

Dec. 21 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Forum

Visit livenation.com starting at 10 a.m. on Friday to get tickets.