[Watch] Eminem Rap the 50 Cent Verse That Made Him Want to Quit Rapping

July 6, 2017 8:15 PM By Julia
Filed Under: 50 Cent, Eminem

Happy 42nd Birthday, 50 Cent!

Eminem who’s showing off that sexy beard more and more these days had to pay tribute to his friend by sending him a video, which Fif later posted to his Instagram.

“Yo Fif, first off I wanna say Happy Birthday”, Em begins. “Secondly, I wanna remind you of a verse you did that made me wanna quit rapping.”

Eminem goes on to rap ‘The verse that made him want to quit rapping’ which was from “Places To Go” off the 8 Mile Soundtrack. 

Thank you @eminem you know your still the best in the world 🌎 to me man, I love you bro.

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

Safe to say he killed it though! 50 Cent thought so too, captioning the post with, “Thank you @eminem you know your still the best in the world 🌎 to me man, I love you bro.”

