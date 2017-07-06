SMOOTH JAZZ IN THE GARDEN; SATURDAY, JULY 22ND @ SCHEDEL ARBORETUM & GARDENS

July 6, 2017 3:59 PM

Alexander Zonjic’s Smooth Jazz in the Garden; a benefit concert for Schedel Arboretum & Gardens.

 

Lineup:

 

  • 496 West = 1:00pm

 

  • Phil Denny = 2:30pm

 

  • Nick Colionne = 4:00pm

 

  • Jeff Lorner Fusion Band Featuring Everette Harp = 5:45pm

 

  • Alexander Zonjic & Friends Featuring Eric Darius = 7:30pm

 

Tickets are $40.  Bring your own chairs!

 

Schedel Arboretum & Gardens is located at 19255 W. Portage River South Rd., Elmore, OH  43416.

 

Tickets available at www.schedel-gardens.org or call 419-862-3182.  More information is available at 313-964-5050 or visit www.zonjic.com.

 

