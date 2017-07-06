SMOOTH JAZZ IN THE GARDEN; SATURDAY, JULY 22ND @ SCHEDEL ARBORETUM & GARDENS

Alexander Zonjic’s Smooth Jazz in the Garden; a benefit concert for Schedel Arboretum & Gardens.

Lineup:

496 West = 1:00pm

Phil Denny = 2:30pm

Nick Colionne = 4:00pm

Jeff Lorner Fusion Band Featuring Everette Harp = 5:45pm

Alexander Zonjic & Friends Featuring Eric Darius = 7:30pm

Tickets are $40. Bring your own chairs!

Schedel Arboretum & Gardens is located at 19255 W. Portage River South Rd., Elmore, OH 43416.

Tickets available at www.schedel-gardens.org or call 419-862-3182. More information is available at 313-964-5050 or visit www.zonjic.com.

