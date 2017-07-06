Listen to Kesha’s New Track ‘Praying’

Look who's back. July 6, 2017 8:53 AM
Filed Under: Kesha

By Radio.com staff

Kesha has debuted a new track titled “Praying.”

Related: Dr. Luke & Kesha’s Mother Issue Statement on Defamation Dismissal

The song is Kesha’s first since she was the featured vocalist on Zedd’s 2016 cut “True Colors.” The singer’s last studio album Warrior was released back in 2012. Since then she has been in embroiled in a legal battle with her former mentor and producer Dr. Luke. Kesha has accused Dr. Luke of sexual and mental abuse. Dr. Luke has denied those claims and filed a countersuit.

The song serves as the first single from Kesha’s forthcoming album Rainbow, which will be released on August 11.

Check out Kesha’s new song below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live