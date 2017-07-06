Katy Perry Invites Fans to Audition for ‘Swish Swish’ Video

By Jon Wiederhorn

Wanna be in Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” video? The pop superstar has teamed up with DanceOn to find someone for the clip. Interested dancers should post a video of their best choreographed moves to the Witness single “Swish Swish” on YouTube, Instagram or Musical.ly, using the tags #SwishSwishChallenge and @DanceOn @KatyPerry.

Related: Naill Horan Wants Katy Perry to ‘Stop Being Mean’ to Him

Perry will accept submissions until July 12 at 11:59 p.m. U.S. residents aged 13 and over are invited to apply. The official “Swish Swish” video is scheduled to shoot before the end of the month.

This isn’t the first time Perry has used the internet to recruit fresh talent. The artist discovered 15-year-old Russell “The Backpack Kid” Horning online earlier this year and invited him to dance with her during her performance of “Swish Swish” on Saturday Night Live.

Perry revealed the details about the video contest through social media and said she would pick her favorite dancer for a part in the video.

Watch Perry’s contest announcement here: