Kanye West Leaves Tidal: Report

West is one of Tidal's initial 16 artist-owners. July 6, 2017 5:26 PM
By Abby Hassler

Is Kanye West leaving JAY-Z’s Tidal streaming service for good?

According to a new report in Billboard, Kanye’s exclusive rights have been terminated due to Tidal’s alleged failure to honor its financial obligations.

According to the source, West claims the subscription service owes him “more than $3 million” from the release of his hit record The Life of Pablo.

West alleges the album “resulted in 1.5 million new subscribers to Tidal, for which he was supposed to get a bonus but the company hasn’t paid.” The “Ultralight Beam” rapper is also claiming Tidal did not compensate him for his music videos.

West is one of Tidal’s initial 16 artist-owners.

