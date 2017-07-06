JAZZ ON THE AVE 2017; JULY 12TH – AUGUST 16TH

July 6, 2017 4:05 PM

Beaumont Health and DTE Energy presents Jazz On The Ave 2017; a concert series at City Hall Park Michigan Avenue corner of Schaefer.

 

Brought to you by East Dearborn Downtown Development Authority; Wednesday evenings, 7:00 – 9:00pm.

 

  • July 12 = Kick off night with Alexander Zonjic

 

  • July 19 = Urban Jazz Coalition

 

  • July 26 = Lin Rountree

 

  • August 2 = Lady Sunshine & The X Band

 

  • August 9 = Matt Marshak

 

  • August 16 = Series Finale with Alexander Zonjic All Star Band: Elan Trotman & Motor City Horns

 

Rain or shine!  Free admission to all shows.  Bring a chair & blanket and enjoy.  Food will be sold in the park from local restaurants.

 

More information at:

 

