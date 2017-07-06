JAZZ ON THE AVE 2017; JULY 12TH – AUGUST 16TH

Beaumont Health and DTE Energy presents Jazz On The Ave 2017; a concert series at City Hall Park Michigan Avenue corner of Schaefer.
Brought to you by East Dearborn Downtown Development Authority; Wednesday evenings, 7:00 – 9:00pm.
- July 12 = Kick off night with Alexander Zonjic
- July 19 = Urban Jazz Coalition
- July 26 = Lin Rountree
- August 2 = Lady Sunshine & The X Band
- August 9 = Matt Marshak
- August 16 = Series Finale with Alexander Zonjic All Star Band: Elan Trotman & Motor City Horns
Rain or shine! Free admission to all shows. Bring a chair & blanket and enjoy. Food will be sold in the park from local restaurants.
More information at:
- eastdowntowndearborn.com
- 313-943-3141
- Facebook @EDearbornDDA
- zonjic.com
