HOLD UP! McDonald’s is Serving Loaded Bacon Cheese Fries?

It’s true.

Mcdonald’s is serving ‘Loaded Bacon and Cheese Fries’, according to Brand Eating.

However, like all things new and fabulous it seems in the fast food world, it’s just being tested in a few markets currently.

“Markets where the new fries have been spotted include participating restaurants in the Greater Pittsburgh area, Central West Virginia, Southeast Ohio, and Eastern Kentucky.”, Brand Eating reports.

However this isn’t a BRAND NEW thing to McDonald’s, apparently. According to Twitter, Australia got their taste of this long before we did!