CANTON COLOR BLOCK JAZZ SERIES; JULY 14 – AUGUST 25

July 6, 2017 4:06 PM

The Canton DDA, in cooperation with Canton Leisure Services and the Canton Chamber of Commerce, is excited to host the 12th season of the popular Canton Color Block Jazz Series.

These FREE concerts will take place in the parking lot of Super Bowl at 45100 Ford Road. Bring your lawn chair and get ready to sit back and enjoy! Share in the fun with your friends! @ShopCanton #JazzColorBlockSeries

cantonjazzcolorblockpandora2017 300x250banner CANTON COLOR BLOCK JAZZ SERIES; JULY 14 AUGUST 25

2017 Schedule:

  • July 14 = Phil Denny
  • July 21 = John E. Lawrence
  • July 28 = Sheila Landis & Blues in The Night
  • August 4 = Ron Otis
  • August 11 = Rayse Biggs
  • August 18 = RYZ Mr. Gerard Gibbs
  • August 25 = Greg Nagy

The color-coded blocks will be celebrated each week of the jazz series with chance to win a prize when you come dressed in the color of the week and various specials will also be offered.

Every week while supplies last, there will be a commemorative gift for the first 25 people who turn in receipts for a minimum of $25 from a Canton merchant.

As always, this event is FREE to the public. Each concert begins promptly at 7:00 p.m., but come early to start the night off with dinner at one of the many fine restaurants in the local area or grab some Jazzy Carryout to enjoy during the show.

Be sure to watch for each night’s code for a FREE gift at ShopCanton booth and make sure you like us on Facebook and show your phone at the booth!

Watch for updates at:

www.ShopCanton.org

RainedOut.com Canton Jazz

www.facebook.com/ShopCanton

www.twitter.com/ShopCanton

www.twitter.com/jazzcolorblocks

#JazzColorBlockSeries

 

