ALEXANDER ZONJIC & FRIENDS SMOOTH JAZZ CRUISE; JULY & AUGUST

July 6, 2017 4:02 PM

Join Alexander Zonjic and his award winning band with special guests for 6 magical Thursdays on the Detroit River aboard the Detroit Princess.

 

Great music, great food, great cruise, LOTS OF FUN!!

 

July 13th, 20th & 27th

August 3rd, 10th & 17th

 

Boarding = 5:30 – 7:00pm

Cruising = 7:00 – 9:00pm

Party Over = 9:30pm

 

Limited seating available, call today!

 

Adults = $59.95

Children = $30

 

877-338-2628 or 877-DET-BOAT

 

www.zonjic.com

