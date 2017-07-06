ALEXANDER ZONJIC & FRIENDS SMOOTH JAZZ CRUISE; JULY & AUGUST

Join Alexander Zonjic and his award winning band with special guests for 6 magical Thursdays on the Detroit River aboard the Detroit Princess.

Great music, great food, great cruise, LOTS OF FUN!!

July 13th, 20th & 27th

August 3rd, 10th & 17th

Boarding = 5:30 – 7:00pm

Cruising = 7:00 – 9:00pm

Party Over = 9:30pm

Limited seating available, call today!

Adults = $59.95

Children = $30

877-338-2628 or 877-DET-BOAT

www.zonjic.com

BECOME A SMOOTH JAZZ INSIDER!

Do you know someone who would like to join the club? Just forward them this email! Click HERE to subscribe to the Smooth Jazz Insider Email.