2ND ANNUAL ST. CLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL; SATURDAY, AUGUST 19TH

July 6, 2017 3:57 PM

Free all day concert featuring:

 

  • Charles and Gwen Scales = 1:00 – 2:00pm

 

  • Larry Lee & Back in the Day = 2:30 – 3:30pm

 

  • Javier Colon (winner Season 1 of The Voice) = 4:00 – 5:00pm

 

  • Alexander Zonjic and Friends = 5:30 – 7:00pm

 

  • Ruben Studdard (American Idol Winner) = 7:30 – 9:00pm

 

Palmer Park = 498 N. Riverside Ave. St. Clair, MI  48079

 

Call Pat at 810-329-2962 or Annette at 810-329-7121 for more information.

