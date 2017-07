After five long years of hardships, lawsuits, and everything in-between our Kesha is back!

“Your support, love, and kindness has gotten me through the hardest time of my entire life.” Kesha states in a video on Twitter. “My new song ‘Praying’ is coming out tomorrow. And I couldn’t have done this without you.”

Praying will be Kesha’s first return since releasing ‘True Colors’ with Zedd last year. However, she has not released an album of her own since Warrior in 2012.