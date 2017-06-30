New Instagram Feature Lets You Block Offensive Comments

When Miley Cyrus quit Instagram, she told the company she wouldn’t be back until they came out with a “disable comments” feature for posts.

Well, they’ve done even more than that, announcing yesterday that you can now block inappropriate or offensive comments, in two ways.

First, you can turn on the automatic filter that will block anything Instagram finds offensive, in nine languages. Or if there are specific words you’d like blocked (like on Facebook pages), you can add those.

To access the filters, from your profile, click the gear for settings- and you can now scroll down to “Comments.”

From there, you can use the automatic filter up top, and add custom words you’d like to block underneath.

You can read more in an blog post from Instagram here.