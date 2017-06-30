New Instagram Feature Lets You Block Offensive Comments

June 30, 2017 9:42 AM By Jag
Filed Under: Bullying, comments, cyberbullying, instagram, Social Media

When Miley Cyrus quit Instagram, she told the company she wouldn’t be back until they came out with a “disable comments” feature for posts.

Well, they’ve done even more than that, announcing yesterday that you can now block inappropriate or offensive comments, in two ways.

First, you can turn on the automatic filter that will block anything Instagram finds offensive, in nine languages.  Or if there are specific words you’d like blocked (like on Facebook pages), you can add those.

To access the filters, from your profile, click the gear for settings- and you can now scroll down to “Comments.”

ig options New Instagram Feature Lets You Block Offensive Comments

From there, you can use the automatic filter up top, and add custom words you’d like to block underneath.

ig image New Instagram Feature Lets You Block Offensive Comments

You can read more in an blog post from Instagram here.

More from Jag
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live