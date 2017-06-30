Lady Gaga Joins Hair Color Trend with Peach Locks

By Hayden Wright

Lady Gaga debuted a new hair Teen Vogue is calling “blorange.” It’s a blonde-orange hue…which the singer prefers to call “peach.” In any event, fashion writers are hailing it the color of the summer and once again, Lady Gaga has bragging rights in the glamor stakes. We like “blorange.” She was blorange this way, baby.

Gaga shared her look in an Instagram post: “”Like a summer peach 🍑,” she wrote. “jus juicin’ xoxo, Joanne #joanneworldtour #rehearsal.”

The Born This Way singer is prepping her world tour to promote 2016’s Joanne album. She’s also announced another date on her dive bar series, happening in Las Vegas at a yet-to-be-revealed location.

Check out the blorange hairdo here: Would you rock it?