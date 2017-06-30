Charlie Puth Learned to Beatbox in the Back of His Parents’ Car

June 30, 2017 5:05 PM
Filed Under: Charlie Puth

By E.J. Judge

Charlie Puth finally has a title for his sophomore album, VoiceNotes, but still no official release date. The LP’s lead single “Attention” already has the world on notice. The idea for the song came to Puth on his tour bus in Tokyo, Japan and was recorded on his phone.

Related: Charlie Puth Nails Cover of Katy Perry’s ‘Bon Appétit’

Toward the end of the song’s music video, Puth demonstrates how his music is made by using only his mouth as an instrument. It turns out Puth began perfecting those skills in 8th grade and in the back of his parents’ car.

“My dad would listen to Motown… R&B. My mom would listen to folky, Americana stuff and the classical music. I got a nice smorgasbord of musical offerings,” Puth told Fresh 102.7. “I would harmonize with every song. I would beatbox… And that’s how I make music on the fly: I’ll just click my teeth and annoy the crap out of everybody around me.”

Puth will be joining Shawn Mendes for all of his Illuminate tour dates in the US and Canada beginning on July 6 in Portland, Oregon and ending on August 23 in Boston, MA.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.
Ed Sheeran to Perform at Little Caesars Arena this Sept.!Ed Sheeran has announced a massive 2017 tour and Detroit made the cut!

Listen Live