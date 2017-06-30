Calvin Harris Explains Why He ‘Snapped’ after Taylor Swift Breakup

By Hayden Wright

The implosion of Taylor Swift’s relationship with Calvin Harris ruled tabloid headlines early last summer—especially when their personal drama bled into the professional sphere with “This is What You Came For.” It was leaked that Swift lent her songwriting gifts to the Harris-Rihanna hit and she subsequently confirmed it, as a new romance with actor Tom Hiddleston heated up.

In a new interview with British GQ, Harris now admits he was impulsive and unprofessional. “It was completely the wrong instinct,” Harris admitted. “I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped.”

Back then, Harris claimed Taylor made him “look bad.”

“Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though,” he tweeted. “I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet that was liked almost 3,000 times within half an hour. “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.”

As we know, the Katy-Taylor feud has continued to play out into 2017. Harris and Perry collaborated on “Feels” from his new album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.