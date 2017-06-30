Beyoncé & JAY-Z Reveal Twins’ Names?

June 30, 2017 4:13 PM
By Abby Hassler

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have named their twins Rumi and Sir Carter, according to a new report by TMZ.

The couple’s company filed legal documents to secure the rights to those names. These trademarks could be used for fragrances, cosmetics and a variety of other items. Essentially, if Rumi and Sir are the twins’ names, they are about to contribute to the Carter empire.

There has been no official confirmation from Bey or Jay as of yet.

