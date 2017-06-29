Watch a Trailer for Tyler the Creator’s New Show ‘Nuts + Bolts’

By Hayden Wright

Tyler the Creator dipped his toe in the television pond this spring when he recorded the theme song for Bill Nye the Science Guy’s new Netflix series. Now the Odd Future rapper is preparing the launch of his own Viceland show, titled Nuts + Bolts. A trailer dropped on Twitter last night and it appears to be a wild, nerdy ride.

“The journey of a young black male trying to find his way through this world—I’m just joking!” Tyler says at the trailer’s opening.

Nuts + Bolts explores “how everything that [Tyler] thinks is awesome is made.” It’s like How Stuff Works for the Vice set. Tyler explores the ins and outs of mustard, time travel, doughnuts, stop-motion animation and more. Bill Nye and Neil Degrasse Tyson make appearances in the trailer.

