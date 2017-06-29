Nick Jonas Rescues Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart & Jack Black in ‘Jumanji’ Trailer

By Abby Hassler

The first official trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle arrived today (June 29) and is full of hilarious one-liners and action-packed moments from its all-star cast.

In the trailer, fans watch Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black dealing with all the trouble that come along with the video-game jungle they were sucked into.

For a brief moment, Nick Jonas fans get a glimpse of the “Remember I Told You” singer rescuing the Johnson, Hart, Gillan and Black from certain peril. According to EW, Jonas plays the cryptic Jefferson “Seaplane” McDonough.

“He’s a mysterious stranger that they meet in the midst of their adventure,” director Jake Kasdan explained. “At first, they’re not sure what to make of him, but he becomes a part of their effort to get out.”

Kasdan has said the film serves as a continuation of the series rather than a remake of the ’90s original film, which starred the late Robin Williams.

The film hits theaters Dec. 20.

Watch the trailer below.