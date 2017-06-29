Wanna Pay $6,500 or More for Justin Bieber’s Right Yeezy?

By Robyn Collins

Justin Bieber recently tossed his Kanye West Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers into a Frankfurt, Germany audience and the shoes have taken on lives and values of their own.

The right shoe is being auctioned off, with a bid starting at around $5,600.

The seller explained, “We do like Justin and his music but there are people dying to have this shoe and we are just no [sic] huge beliebers so it wouldn’t be fair to keep it. Also, part of the profit will be DONATED to a local charity if we sell the shoe.”

On the other foot, err hand, the left shoe now has it’s own Instagram account, @theleftYeezy.

Watch Bieber Toss his Yeezys: