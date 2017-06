“Insane to come home get this kinda love,” Big Sean humbly tweets after throwing out the first pitch at tonight’s Tigers-Kansas City Royals Game at Comerica Park.

Today the city of Detroit declared June 29th as Big Sean Day, insane to come home get this kinda love, this is a true boss up, thank you! pic.twitter.com/CCsLWaAaB8 — Sean Don (@BigSean) June 29, 2017

The certificate seen in the photo, deems June 29th “Big Sean Day“, for the city according to Detroit City Council president Brenda Jones.

Today has also celebrated Big Sean’s new line of Tigers hats collaborating with New Era, now available at select Lids stores.