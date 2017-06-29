Backstreet Boys Help Lake Orion Man Propose To His Girlfriend

Most women, when proposed to respond blissfully with “YES!”, but for Maria Leonardi of Lake Orion it was “Who’s f%@%ing responsible for this?!”, and understandingly so!

My heart is filled with so much gratitude for you. I love you, @dcodys. #tbt #love #thankful #gratitude #boyfriend #beardsofig #soulmate A post shared by Maria Leonardi (@effin_maria) on Nov 26, 2015 at 11:15pm PST

Who was responsible for her star-studded proposal? AJ Mclean of the Backstreet Boys as a matter of fact!

Thursday, June 28th, Maria was in Vegas with now fiancé Dustin Stewart, of course checking out the Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life show at Axis Planet Hollywood.

Stewart paid for the “fancy meet and greet” as she called it to see her favorite guys. But when she entered, that’s when it all changed.

“All of the guys’ security were whispering”, she recalls entering the meet and greet. Soon after, Nick made her stand next to him in the photo so Dustin could make his move. Down on one knee he went, popping the question: “Will you marry me?”

“And what was not on video,” she explains, “Is the fact that Dustin started singing to me on one knee, “You need me like I need you we can share our dreams coming true, I can show you what true love means, just take my hand baby please.” AND THEY ALL CHIMED IN WITH HIM!!! I WAS SERENANDED.”

Maria’s soon-to-be husband organized the whole thing with AJ on Instagram!

Dream proposal? I think so!