JAY-Z Releases Haunting Clip Called ‘Kill Jay Z’

Look for '4:44' on Friday. June 28, 2017 8:40 AM
By Jon Wiederhorn

JAY-Z has dropped an ominous commercial called “Kill Jay Z.”

In the ad, courtesy of Tidal and Sprint, an African-American teenager dressed in a shirt that reads, “Stay Black,” runs through an alley and away from the sounds of fading sirens.

The title of the ad is probably a reference to JAY-Z’s decision to change the spelling of his name — again. He’s brought back the hyphen and capitalized all the letters.

The legendary rapper’s new album, 4:44, is scheduled for release on Friday (June 30). It will be exclusive to Tidal and Sprint customers. In January, Sprint paid $200 million for 33 percent of Tidal.

There is some speculation that the album will be accompanied by a long form video for each song, similar to what JAY-Z’s superstar wife Beyoncé did for her blockbuster album Lemonade.

JAY-Z’s camp previously said that 4:44 will feature a video component starring Moonlight’s Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover, reports NME. Another teaser featured a new song called “Adnis.”

Watch “Kill Jay Z” here:

