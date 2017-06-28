Drake Announces French Montana’s New Album, ‘Jungle Rules’

By Hayden Wright

When you’re buds with one of the biggest rappers on the planet, now and then it’s nice to call in a favor. French Montana, whose Swae Lee collab “Unforgettable” is currently making waves, got an assist from Drake to announce his new album, Jungle Rules.

Last night, Drake shared an Instagram post featuring the album artwork for French’s EP. He captioned the image: “My brother in real life!! One of the most influential dropping his album JULY 14.” Drake’s following of 37.3 million followers awarded the announcement 305,000 likes and counting—talk about scaling your social media presence.

French Montana dropped his last album MC4 last year and has stayed busy into 2017. Next month, he’ll embark on a whole new album cycle—and maybe we’ll hear a new Drake collaboration.