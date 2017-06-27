UTICA: 47 Teachers Laid Off

Nearly four dozen teachers have been laid off in the Utica Community Schools District. The decision came during a Board of Education meeting. The layoffs affect 47 teachers primarily from elementary and middle schools.

A district official said the lose of $700,000 in Title One funding from the federal government, and a proposed change in the formula for school aid are two key factors in the decision to layoff staff members. The Utica Community Schools district is the largest district in Macomb County with 36 schools and a teaching staff of about 1,400.

