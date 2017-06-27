Watch Taylor Swift Congratulate Russell Westbrook on NBA MVP

By Robyn Collins

Taylor Swift fan, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook got a nice surprise to go with his NBA Most Valuable Player award Monday night (June 27).

In the past, Westbrook has posted videos of himself in the car, or at concerts, singing Swift tunes like, “Bad Blood,” and “We are Never Getting Back Together.”

The pop star sent out her own video congratulations to the basketball star, which were posted on the Thunder’s Twitter account. Swift takes credit for the baller’s prowess and goes on to give him props for giving her the idea for “Shake it Off,” which is a joke.

Check out Taylor’s sweet congratulatory message below.