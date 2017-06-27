Kendrick Lamar Drops Intense ‘Element’ Video

Lamar gets bloody in his new clip. June 27, 2017 3:41 PM
By Abby Hassler

Kendrick Lamar has dropped the music video for “Element” today (June 27). This moving visual follows Lamar’s previously released “DNA” video featuring Don Cheadle.

Directed by Jonas Lindstroem and the little homies, the video slowly builds tension as the song progresses, depicting a number of different images, from a father teaching his son how to hit to burning houses to Lamar punching a man while wearing a t-shirt promoting his new album DAMN.

Watch the intense “Element” music video here.

