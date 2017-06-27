Iggy Azalea Responds to Halsey’s Diss: ‘I Don’t Know Her’

By Abby Hassler

“I don’t know her,” Iggy Azalea said during a recent interview in response to Halsey’s recent diss. Halsey recently called Azalea a “moron” in an interview with The Guardian, saying she has a “disregard for black culture.”

Related: Halsey Has Harsh Words for Iggy Azalea

“Yeah, it’s a bit weird to bring someone up in an interview that you weren’t asked about. It’s kind of like if we were talking right now and I just randomly started talking about Janet Jackson or something,” Azalea commented. “To me, because I’m a famous person and I know a lot of the time people have opinions and they’re not always accurate, I really try very hard not to give my personal opinions about people that I don’t know.”

The Australian artist concluded, saying that Halsey is young and that she hopefully learns “to be a bit less “judgmental” when she grows up.