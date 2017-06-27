Calvin Harris Drops ‘Feels’ Video with Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean

The superstars unwind on a chintzy little island. June 27, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Big Sean, Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, Pharrell

By Hayden Wright

Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 drops this Friday, and we’ve already heard a few star-studded collaborations from the album. On the tropical track “Feels,” Harris recruited Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean to send summer vibes. Today, a video for the song features all three chilling on a surreal island—which seems to embrace the fact that it’s a sound stage somewhere in Hollywood. Oversaturated colors and prop-shop vacation fixtures don’t detract from the bright, summer atmosphere.

Related: Calvin Harris Reveals Star-Studded ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’ Track List

A blonde Katy Perry reclines in some marsh grass while Big Sean sits on a wooden throne and Pharrell hangs out on a rowboat. Harris appears later on in a Hawaiian shirt of sorts, playing bass. Watch the video for “Feels” here:

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live