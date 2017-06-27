Calvin Harris Drops ‘Feels’ Video with Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean

By Hayden Wright

Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 drops this Friday, and we’ve already heard a few star-studded collaborations from the album. On the tropical track “Feels,” Harris recruited Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean to send summer vibes. Today, a video for the song features all three chilling on a surreal island—which seems to embrace the fact that it’s a sound stage somewhere in Hollywood. Oversaturated colors and prop-shop vacation fixtures don’t detract from the bright, summer atmosphere.

A blonde Katy Perry reclines in some marsh grass while Big Sean sits on a wooden throne and Pharrell hangs out on a rowboat. Harris appears later on in a Hawaiian shirt of sorts, playing bass. Watch the video for “Feels” here: